Foreign agents are suspected of murdering Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law in a brazen bid to discredit electric car manufacturer Tesla and prop up sales of its Chinese competitor, intelligence insiders reveal.

CIA sources say evidence emerging from the investigation into the death of Angela Chao suggests her Tesla Model X SUV was sabotaged before she backed it into a pond and drowned — when the doors and windows failed to open.

Angela, 50, died on February 11 at a remote 900-acre ranch in Texas Hill Country owned by a corporation connected to her 62-year-old husband – venture capitalist Jim Breyer – who is worth an estimated $2.9 billion.

The accomplished businesswoman – who was CEO of Foremost Group, her family’s global shipping company – had invited old classmates from Harvard University to spend the weekend at the property to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The gathering turned tragic after Angela left a guesthouse around 11:30 p.m. for what should have been a four-minute drive to her quarters.

Investigators say as Angela executed a K-turn, her car continued going in reverse until it raced over an embankment and plunged into the water. In her final moments, sources say she used her cell phone to call for help. Lawmen reveal they’re conducting a criminal investigation to rule out any possible foul play.

The Bianco County Sheriff’s Office admits, “This incident was not a typical accident.”

Angela’s position at Foremost – and her links to Washington, D.C. – sparked speculation she was a target of Chinese operatives. Her sister Elaine Chao is married to McConnell and served as Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush and Secretary of Transportation in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Shortly after Angela’s death, congressional investigators announced more than 200 Chinese-made cranes were found at major U.S. ports containing communications equipment with no discernible purpose. An intelligence source tells In Touch that Austin-based Tesla is currently locked in a global war for supremacy with China’s BYD Co. The two powerhouses are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in world sales of electric vehicles.

Angela’s family fled to Taiwan from China on the eve of the Communist Party’s takeover in 1949 and ultimately settled in the U.S. Sources fear that history likely made her an appealing mark for an assassination attempt involving a campaign to sink Tesla.

“Chao must have presented a very rich and alluring target,” observes a source. “Her family leaving China at that moment is an insult that would be long remembered by China’s Communist regime. If Tesla was embarrassed by her death in the process, that would make for a perfect industrial espionage operation.”