Following Vanessa Bryant’s statement on Instagram addressing the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna, the 37-year-old chose to turn off her comments. Prior to disabling the feature, fans and celebrities were able to share messages of love and support.

“God bless you & God Bless your girls & two angels that will be watching over you until you reunite in Heaven. Familia Lopez is praying for you guys …,” Mario Lopez wrote. “Dear Vanessa, I’m so deeply and profoundly sorry for your loss and heartache,” Alyssa Milano added. “Sending you love and prayers,” Tamera Mowry echoed.

In the widow’s statement, she addressed her heartbreak and thanked those who reached out. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

Jessica Hill/AP/Shutterstock

She continued, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.”

Vanessa’s statement came shortly after setting her account back to public and updating her icon to honor her husband and daughter. In the emotional photo, the two can be seen hugging and smiling at one another.

Kobe and Gianna were involved in a devastating helicopter crash that killed all of the nine passengers on board. On Tuesday, January 28, Kobe among three others involved in the accident were confirmed dead and identified “through the use of fingerprints,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement to In Touch. Gianna and the rest of the victims were confirmed dead and identified “through the use of DNA and fingerprints” on Wednesday, January 29. Our thoughts and prays are with Vanessa and her family during this difficult time.