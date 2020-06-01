Following the death of George Floyd, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt in 2014. The 38-year-old widow pointed out how Kobe’s fight for justice is still relevant today.

“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again,” the mother of four captioned the powerful image of the Los Angeles Laker protesting the death of Eric Garner on Sunday, May 31. With a broken heart emoji and the hashtag #ICANTBREATHE, she continued, “Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change — register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

In July 2014, Garner, a black man, was approached by white police officers on suspicion of selling single cigarettes from packs without tax stamps. Garner was placed in a chokehold by one of the officers, causing his death. His final last words were, “I can’t breathe.”

Unfortunately, George Floyd suffered a similar fate. The 46-year-old died on May 25 after being arrested on “suspicion of using counterfeit money.” Following his arrest, Officer Derek Chauvin, a white male, knelt on his neck for nine minutes while Floyd yelled, “I can’t breathe.” After video footage of the horrific incident went viral, Officer Chauvin was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Although Kobe was a fierce advocate for change, his time was cut short after he tragically died in a plane crash in January with his daughter Gianna.

Bryant is just one of the many celebrities who have spoken out following Floyd’s unjust death. Halsey and Yungblud were spotted protesting on the streets of L.A. while Kim Kardashian and other stars took to social media to spread awareness.