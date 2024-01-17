Travis Kelce threw shade at Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, after he claimed that he was the “catch” in their relationship.

The conversation began when Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, poked fun at the Kansas City Chiefs player’s nomination at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards for Athlete of the Year during the Wednesday, January 17, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend [sic] isn’t?” Jason, 36, asked about Jonathan, 28, who plays for the Green Bay Packers.

Travis laughed and asked why he was included on the list before he implied he wasn’t surprised that Jonathon wasn’t among the nominees. “Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess,” he sarcastically said.

In addition to Travis and Simone, the nominees also include Coco Gauff, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry.

The Ohio native commented on Jonathan’s exclusion from the awards show after he faced backlash for stating he had never heard of Simone, 26, before they matched on the dating app Raya. “I always say that the men are the catch,” Jonathan added while appearing on a December 2023 episode of “Pivot” podcast.

While many social media users admitted they were offended by the comment, Simone has stood by her husband’s side throughout the ordeal. The Olympian – who married Jonathan in 2023 – has posted several photos with her husband following the podcast, while she also said that their love was “for life” after he posted a photo stating they were “unbothered” by the backlash.

During the podcast episode, Travis said that he was likely nominated after he made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in March 2023. However, he didn’t acknowledge that his relationship with Taylor Swift might have played into his inclusion in the category.

The couple went public with their romance in September 2023, while they took a major step in their relationship when they celebrated Christmas together with their families.

“It’s only been five months, but there’s no doubt Taylor and Travis are super serious about this relationship,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in January. “It’s the real deal.”

Gotham/GC Images

The source added that Taylor, 34, fits in with Travis’ friends at Arrowhead Stadium. “The players’ wives were kind of starstruck at first, but now they’re all besties with her, especially Brittany Mahomes,” the insider said of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s wife. “It’s like Taylor was born to be a football wife.”

Meanwhile, another source revealed to In Touch that the professional athlete has embraced his newfound fame. “Travis was far from some shy wallflower before hooking up with Taylor,” the insider shared, noting that he was seeking out fame before he started dating the “Cruel Summer” singer.

“She’s one of the most famous people in the world, so how could she not be fine with it? She’s impressed by his achievements,” the source continued. “They’re both super competitive and ambitious, which is part of why they’re so good for each other. They’re the new Hollywood power couple!”