Tina Turner had a career that spanned over six decades and the world was shocked to hear of her death on May 24. While fans have gathered outside the icon’s Zurich, Switzerland, home, with their tributes, details have emerged about the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s funeral procession. Keep reading to learn more about how Tina Turner will be honored.

When Is Tina Turners’ Funeral?

While the specifics regarding the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” artist’s funeral has yet to be made public, a spokesperson for the family told the Daily Mail it’s going to be an intimate ceremony.

“There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family,” the insider confirmed. Her personal assistant, Eddy Hampton Armani, told the Mirror that the “Proud Mary” singer did not want “a big public funeral.”

“She wanted to be cremated and I expect it to be a small, very private affair. I am sure there will be some kind of memorial concert and tribute later,” he told the publication. ​​“It will be for her very close friends in Switzerland and her manager. It will not be a big family occasion.”

How Did Tina Turner Die?

The eight-time Grammy winner died after battling a long illness in her home in Zurich, Switzerland, at the age of 83. Her death was announced in a statement on social media on May 24.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement on her official Instagram page read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The songstress suffered several health issues in the years leading up to her death. Tina underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in 2017, as husband Erwin Back donated one of his kidneys to his wife when the chances of finding her a matching donor were slim.

“By December 2016, my kidneys were at a new low of 20 percent and plunging rapidly. And I faced two choices: either regular dialysis or a kidney transplant,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Tina Turner, My Love Story. “I’m happy to say that, thanks to my beloved husband, Erwin, giving me one of his kidneys, the gift of life, I’m in good health and loving life every day.”