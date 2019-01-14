Brie and Nikki Bella may have retired from the ring, but The Bella Twins are busier than ever! The knockout twins just wrapped filming E!’s Total Bellas, are co-hosting The Bellas Podcast and recently signed with Monster Energy Ultra as its new brand ambassadors.

In Touch recently caught up with The Bella Twins to chat about their celeb lifestyle.

IT: How do you both manage to workout with jam-packed schedules?

NB: You just have to prioritize and fit workouts into your schedule — just like you prioritize breakfast, lunch and dinner. Skip Netflix and fit in the cardio!

BB: I’ll bring my daughter Birdie with me if I know I have work and I’m not going to see her. And she absolutely loves it!

IT: What’s a typical workout for The Bella Twins?

NB: Personal trainers are key for us, but on top of that, I love hot yoga — I’m so addicted to it. And especially yoga sculpt, which kicks your butt so bad. Typically, I do 30 minutes of cardio, free weights on my arms, three different types of sets of something, kettle bells, squats and 300 abs. I can do it all in an hour.

IT: The Bella Twins are official Monster Energy Ultra brand ambassadors! How do the beverages fit into your lifestyle?

BB: Nikki and I are so busy, we’re constantly on the go between traveling, going from workout to a board meeting to then getting back to my daughter.

NB: We always need that extra boost during the day. And for that, we think Monster Energy Ultra is the perfect post-lunch pick-me-up, especially since it has zero calories and zero sugar.

IT: What do you miss most about competing in the ring?

BB: The fans. It’s the energy the fans bring.

NB: And The Bella Army ruled everything! It was so awesome to get the fans so amped up. There’s nothing like feeling the crowd react to everything you’re providing them through a storyline and in that ring!

Monster Ultra is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Monster Energy Ultra visit, www.monsterenergy.com/ultra