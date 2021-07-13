TikTok-blocked! Social media star That Girl Lay Lay revealed Kim Kardashian asked her to delete a video she shot last year with her daughter, North West.

In March 2020, the 14-year-old TikTokker uploaded a video featuring herself and North playfully dancing. On July 12, Lay Lay shared a video where she explained that the dancing clips were removed from the platform.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lay Lay wrote, “@kimkardashian texted me to take down the new TikTok video with North in it. I don’t know why …”

The teen continued, “They invited ME to their house. This industry SUCKS! I asked what did I do wrong and they didn’t answer me. So confused on what this industry is… just trying to make good positive music. #nevergiveup.”

Tracy Romulus, CMO of Kim’s beauty brands, commented on the post before it was deleted to explain the situation.

“To be clear, it was me who reached out to Lay Lay’s dad, grown up to grown up. Kim never reached out to this child. I’m sorry it was not explained to her in a way for her to understand (because I very clearly explained to the dad) but Lay Lay was invited over one YEAR ago for a private child’s playdate — not to be filmed and for that footage to be used in a music video over one year later.”

MEGA

Tracy continued, “The playdate came about because North was a fan and loved to cover her songs. Kim invited Lay Lay over to their home knowing they wanted to film North. However, North’s parents did allow for one TikTok to be posted after the playdate ended and it was learned that they had filmed her for several of them.”

She added, “North is an 8-year-old child who is not on social media, and it is well within her parent’s rights to say how and when their daughter’s image can be used for promotional purposes just like it is well within Lay Lay’s parent’s right to say yes or no when it comes to their child’s image.”