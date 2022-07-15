Warm wishes! Christina Hall has broken her silence after her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and wife Heather Rae Young announced she is pregnant and expecting their first child together.

While Christina, 39, has not publicly commented on the pregnancy, a source told Us Weekly that she knew about it before Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, shared the news publicly.

“Christina is happy for them,” the insider shared. “Tarek and Heather are elated and couldn’t be happier.”

Heather shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, July 13. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the Selling Sunset star wrote alongside photos of her and Tarek cradling her baby bump on a beach.

Other photos featured the couple playing with Tarek and Christina’s kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, as well as a solo shot of Heather touching her baby bump.

The couple announced the news nine months after they tied the knot in October 2021 during a gorgeous fall ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Birdie Thompson/Sipa/Shutterstock

While Christina congratulated Tarek and Heather, the exes have been known to not always get along following their split in 2018.

In May, Heather and Christina got into a heated dispute during Brayden’s soccer game, according to photos from DailyMail. The situation escalated when Tarek and Christina’s husband, Josh Hall, also involved in a tense fight and had to be separated by the soccer coach.

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward,” both reality star’s reps told Life & Style following the public incident.

In June, Heather told In Touch that she and Christina were in a “good place” following their drama. “The most important thing is always the children,” she explained of the blended family dynamic while attending the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. “So we just keep communication really good and really open and keep the kids first no matter what.”

While both Heather and Christina have insisted they have a good relationship and often communicate, the Netflix star previously revealed that they prefer to live separate lives.

“We keep it separate, and we really focus on our house and raising the kids how we want to at our house and healthy habits here,” Heather told In Touch in April 2021. “But obviously, we communicate for the children. Her and I mainly do. And you know, obviously, we’re raising kids, and they’re half the time over there, half the time with us. So, we do communicate for the children.”

Before their big announcement, Heather told Life & Style in November 2020 that she and Tarek had “no plans” to have children “anytime soon.” “We can never predict what’s going to happen in the future, but we’re so fulfilled with Taylor and Braydon and our little family,” she added at the time.