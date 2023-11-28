T.I. has created quite the brood with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. In addition to sharing three children together, the musicians already had kids from previous relationships when they started dating.

How Many Kids Does T.I. Have?

The “Whatever You Like” rapper – whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. – welcomed his first child, son Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris, with then-girlfriend, Lashon Dixon, on February 2, 2000. The former couple went on to welcome son Domani Uriah Harris on March 16, 2001.

T.I.’s first daughter, Deyjah Imani Harris, was born on June 17, 2001. While Deyjah was primarily raised by her mother, Ranniqua Brannum, she maintained a relationship with her father and made appearances on his and Tiny’s reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

After T.I. and Tiny started dating in 2001, they welcomed their first child together, son Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, on August 25, 2004. The couple went on to have children Major Philant Harris on May 16, 2008 and Heiress Diana Harris on March 26, 2016.

Does T.I. Have Any Stepchildren?

In addition to his six kids, T.I. is also the stepfather to Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Jailee Pullins, whom she welcomed with Zonnie Pullins on March 20, 1996.

Did T.I. and King Get Into Altercation at the Atlanta Falcons Game?

T.I. made headlines on November 26, 2023, when a tense interaction between him and King was captured via livestream when the family was in a suite at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, watching the Atlanta Falcons play. During the conversation, T.I. and Tiny made it clear that they disagreed with King’s claims that he grew up with hardships.

After T.I. asked King if he “ever woke up with a roach on [his] face,” King said he hadn’t. However, the teen insisted that he hadn’t grown up with a “silver spoon” in his mouth despite his parent’s fame. “I ain’t never ate with that a day in my life,” King said.

T.I. and Tiny eventually had enough of King’s claims and the “Dead and Gone” rapper said, “You are embarrassing yourself.” The camera then started to move, implying that T.I. attempted to physically restrain King as he yelled, “Get off me.”

“Boy, you can’t do nothing with me,” King said before the livestream ended. “Ain’t s–t you can do with me.”

King later elaborated about the incident in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post. “I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F–K WHO U ARE … IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW,” he wrote, according to Us Weekly. “If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT.”