Excuse us, legends coming through! Las Vegas is known for its extraordinary nightlife, including the outperforming of artists who perform at the world-renowned nightclubs. You can add EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia to the list because the group signed an exclusive two-year residency with Wynn Las Vegas. The DJ trio — which consists of members Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello and Axel “Axwell” Hedfors — will begin their residency on August 20, 2022,​ at Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub.

“We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena,” Steve said in a press release. “That balance is really important to us and our fans. We’re happy to bring this balance to Vegas with Wynn.”

Wynn Nightlife

In addition to the two-time GRAMMY award nominees being added to the entertainment lineup, each club will debut its new visuals that include curated LED displays, pyrotechnics and cryogenics. “This residency is something special and is a testament to Wynn Nightlife’s commitment to offering best-in-class entertainment,” Ryan Jones, assistant vice president of Wynn Nightlife, said. “We’re excited to partner with Swedish House Mafia and give their fanbase an opportunity to see them perform in a more intimate nightclub setting.”