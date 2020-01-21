That’s what moms are for. Surviving R. Kelly’s Michelle Kramer revealed why she shaved her head in solidarity with her daughter Dominique Gardner. On a touching Instagram photo of the 24-year-old resting her head on her mother’s shoulder, the proud mom explained her decision to chop her locks.

“I am my daughter’s keeper … I cut my hair so she wouldn’t feel inadequate about her look,” Michelle wrote on Monday, January 20. “#KEEP-SMILING … Never underestimate a Mother’s LOVE!”

Fans of the documentary praised her in the comments. “I love you, you are a ride or die mother, I have a daughter and I would have done the same thing. Keep riding for your daughter💯💯, y’all have my blessings,” one user wrote. Another added, “Such a strong and amazing young lady! Thank God for a mom like you,” with a red heart and a praying emoji.

A third said, “I am so very happy that she got away from that monster. @therealmichellekramer you are my heroine. You never gave up and you fought for your baby. Dominique is a beautiful, strong young lady and now she’s a Mom. Congratulations to you both for EVERYTHING.”

Michelle debuted her new hairstyle in Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. In the documentary, Dominique explained she had to cut her hair short as a result of the alleged abuse from Kelly. She claimed he would pull her hair out in chunks as a form of punishment, so hard that when she went to comb it, her hair would just fall out. Once Kelly noticed her hair was damaged, he apparently suggested she style her hair short. She admitted she was indifferent to the change since her hair was already destroyed. When producers asked Dominique if Kelly wanted her to look more like a boy, she said would rather not answer the question.

“I love my new style,” Michelle said of cutting her hair to match her daughter. “We’re like twins.”

Kelly is currently in jail for several charges of sexual misconduct and abuse. He has denied any and all wrongdoing.