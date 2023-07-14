Focused on fitness! Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and her husband, Tony Padron, wrote about their weight loss journey over the years in a July 13, 2023, Instagram post, sharing photos of how they’ve been on a path to a long-term health change.

“BEFORE & AFTER!!! @tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term,” Mykelti wrote in the caption, adding, “It’s been a great journey that we’re still working on every day to keep our bodies moving in the right direction,”

“We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals. Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so,” the mother of three continued, adding that fans could send her a direct message and she’d help share more information on their process.

Scroll down for photos of Mykleti and Tony’s weight loss transformation.