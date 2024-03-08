Shannen Doherty says she’s taking full “blame” for her firing from the ’90s TV hit Beverly Hills, 90210 for allowing her “horrible marriage” to then-husband Ashley Hamilton to trigger her unprofessional behavior behind the scenes!

Shannen, 52, admits her chronic lateness became a “very big problem” for the cast and crew — and led to her being axed in 1994 from her role as Brenda Walsh after four seasons on the show. But Shannen reveals her painful personal life made it “really hard for me to consistently be on time!” The ailing star, who’s currently battling stage four breast cancer that’s spread to her bones, discussed her secret turmoil on her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast alongside fellow 90210 alum Jason Priestley.

The blunt brunette told her onscreen twin: “My husband was a massive drug addict who would get incredibly violent at times, and it was all-consuming for me.” Shannen, who split with now-sober Ashley after one year, gripes the situation “wasn’t anybody’s responsibility but mine.”

But Jason says, “I wish all of us had more knowledge about what was happening in your life so we could have dealt with your situation in a more compassionate way.”