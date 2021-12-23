Heather Kristin, a former stand-in for Kristin Davis on Sex and the City, is speaking out against fellow SATC actor Chris Noth following the sexual assault allegations made against him earlier in December.

Nearly a year ago, Kristin penned an essay for The Independent titled, “I was Charlotte’s stand-in on Sex and the City. Some of the behavior I saw still shocks me,” recounting her alleged experiences on set for four seasons with several references to an unnamed “alpha male actor.”

On Thursday, December 23, Kristin revisited the piece and named Noth. “I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly,” she claims. “The first time the ‘alpha male’ actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched. I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. ‘That’s your spot, sweetie,’ Noth said, inching even closer.”

Although Kristin’s instinct was “to quit that first day,” she stayed in hopes of landing her “big break.” The following year, Kristin alleges that Noth made an inappropriate comment to Cynthia Nixon‘s stand-in. “I want that one tied up, gagged and brought to my trailer,” Kristin claims Noth said while pointing at the woman.

“When he got near me, I balled up my fists, squared my shoulders and said, ‘This is my and her space.’ He backed up, dramatically putting his hands up in the air and said, ‘Whoa, there, little lady!’ He didn’t even know my name,” Kristin adds. “I clenched my jaw and didn’t respond. The crew laughed. But I had had enough; I finally stood up for myself and for the other stand-in.”

Reps for Noth did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

A spokesperson for Noth denies Kristin’s allegations, per Yahoo Entertainment, and notes to the outlet that there wasn’t a single complaint or report made against the actor during his time on the Sex and the City set from 1998 to 2004.

On December 16, two women, using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, came forward and alleged Noth sexually assaulted them. Come December 17, a third woman came forward.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth, who played Mr. Big on the original Sex and the City and the 2021 reboot, told In Touch in a statement at the time.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out,” Noth added. “I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

On Monday, December 20, Sex and the City actors Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker released a joint statement. “We are deeply saddened to hear the accusations against Chris Noth,” they wrote via Instagram Stories. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.