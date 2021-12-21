Actor Chris Noth’s costars from Sex and the City and Just Like That have spoken out after he was accused of sexual assault by two women.

Kristin Davis shared a joint statement to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 20, on behalf of herself, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, writing, “We are deeply saddened to hear the accusations against Chris Noth.”

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” they added. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.”

On Thursday, December 16, The Hollywood Reporter published claims from two women using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, who alleged they were sexually assaulted by the Law & Order alum, 67, more than a decade apart.

Noth denied the claims in a statement to In Touch. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” the actor’s statement read. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Zoe, now 40, recounted the alleged incident, which occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 when she was 22. After visiting Noth with a friend at an apartment building in West Hollywood, the actor allegedly gave her a book to borrow and told her to bring it back to his apartment when she was done.

Zoe claimed Noth raped her when she returned to his apartment. “It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” she said. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”

Zoe claimed she went to Cedars-Sinai hospital after the alleged incident and told the staff she had been assaulted. “I wouldn’t say who it was,” she said. THR reached out to Cedars-Sinai, but the hospital does not keep records dating back to 2004.

As for Lily, who is now 31, she allegedly met Noth as a server in the VIP section of No. 8, a now-closed New York City nightclub, in 2015. Noth was already married to wife Tara Wilson at the time.

The Equalizer actor invited the then-25 year old, who admitted she was “star-struck” by the A-lister, out to dinner. She said the kitchen was closed when she arrived at the time set by Noth, but they drank some wine together before he invited her back to his Greenwich Village apartment.

“I was not super sexually active, not wild and crazy.” Lily recalled, adding she finds it “humiliating” to admit that she didn’t think anything sexual was going to happen. “I thought, ‘We’re going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.’ It sounds so stupid.”

She claimed Noth had sex with her “pretty forcibly,” leaving her feeling “awful” and “violated” after their evening together. “All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone,” Lily said.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.