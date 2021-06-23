Indulge in luxury this summer with a post-pandemic trip to the beautiful island of St. Martin in the Caribbean! Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa recently reopened and its signature Unlimited-Luxury® offerings are sure to put you right at ease after a long year and a half of quarantine life.

Situated in a cove known for sea turtle sightings, the resort boasts breathtaking views of the mountains and quick access to the clear blue ocean. Sip a cocktail on the beach as you get your tan on, or head to the giant infinity pool for a game of volleyball, a tasty lunch and some tropical drinks.

Secrets Resorts & Spas

Secrets St. Martin is the only all-inclusive property on the French side of the island making it the perfect destination for honeymoons, bachelorette parties, birthdays, anniversaries or just a much-needed vacation! The bars offer top-shelf liquor and plenty of entertainment in the form of local musicians, DJs and karaoke dance parties.

The rooms are clean with amazing light and views of the breathtaking mountains, ocean or marina, the latter of which was rebuilt after the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma back in 2017.

Secrets Resorts & Spas

The resort offers gourmet À la carte dining with a daily buffet, 24-hour cafe and room service, in addition to their four restaurant offerings, which include Italian, Pan-Asian and Mediterranean food.

If you’re dying to get in that vacay workout, the fitness center has everything you need for a quick cardio or weight session. And hit the spa for a relaxing massage and other treatments in between your sun tanning.

They don’t call St. Martin the “friendly island” for nothing. The staff at St. Martin Resort & Spa go above and beyond to make you feel welcome. Don’t be surprised if they remember your name, your order and what you had for dinner the night before.

And once you get to the airport, arrive in style by boat or shuttle with easy transfers via AMSTAR, who make transportation to the property a breeze.

For more information, visit Secretsresorts.com.