Keeping his options open? It appears Scott Disick is fancying bachelor life as he stepped out with a blonde beauty for a date night on Thursday, October 15.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, and mystery woman were spotted exiting the swanky Kimpton La Peer hotel together in West Hollywood, California, in photos captured by Daily Mail. Scott wore a patterned button-up top and cargo pants while his companion turned heads in a mini dress, blazer and knee-high boots.

Scott and the stunner were seen hopping into his waiting transportation after making their exit from the hotel. The E! personality seems to be content doing his own thing following his split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie in May.

He was last photographed on a double date at Los Angeles hotspot Catch on October 7, just days after reuniting with model Bella Banos on October 1 to grab a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu. Interestingly, the property investor and Bella, 24, go way back.

Bella previously claimed to In Touch that she was the mystery girl whom Scott brought on the Kardashian family’s trip to Costa Rica that aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017. Kim Kardashian asked Scott who he was hiding in the bathroom at the time, however Bella said it fortunately never led to a falling out with the family.

After his public breakup earlier this year, Scott is not “settling down with anyone,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about his status. “He’s playing the field.”

Like Scott, Sofia seemingly wants to move on as she unfollowed him on Instagram in early October amid his reunion with Bella. He also no longer follows the 22-year-old on social media now that they are not a couple.

While fans speculated Sofia had a fling going with Jaden Smith after their recent outings together, he set the record straight in a September 11 interview. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too,” he said while appearing on an episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

It may be cuffing season, but exes Sofia and Scott seem to be just fine riding solo.