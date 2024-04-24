Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige have split after three years of dating.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” an insider confirmed to People on Wednesday, April 24. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Ryan, 49, and Aubrey, 26, first went public with their relationship in May 2021 after being spotted together in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend.

More to come ….