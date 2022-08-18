Major milestone! Ryan Reynolds reflected on celebrating 10 years of marriage with Blake Lively.

While discussing the new docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, with Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner, Rob McElhenney, Ryan, 45, praised Blake, 34, for supporting him when he chose to buy the Welsh team.

The Proposal actor admitted that balancing the ups and downs of owning a league with his acting career and family can be difficult, though credited Blake for making the process easier.

“I’m paired up with my best friend,” he said. “When that happens, you recognize how unbelievably lucky you are.”

He also explained how the Gossip Girl alum came to terms with the idea after watching the team’s star-studded match at Wembley Stadium.

“We were lying in bed after the Wembley match, and it wasn’t even a particularly riveting match — we lost one-nil — it wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” the Deadpool actor told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve got [David] Beckham, Will [Ferrell] is there, it’s just — the atmosphere at Wembley is electric, and you talk to some of these players, and they said their whole lives could go by as a professional athlete, and never enter that stadium, so, it’s massively a revered moment.”

“But after the match, we were lying [there] and she was like, ‘I get it.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean you get it?’” Ryan recalled. “She was like, ‘I’m now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town, and everything it represents and where it can go,’ and so she’s as obsessed as I am.”

He added, “She’s already, like, looking at the schedules throughout the year, wondering which matches she can attend, so, it’s pretty great.”

Ryan and Blake were first romantically linked in October 2011. Less than a year later, the pair secretly tied the knot on September 9, 2012.

In August 2014, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star gushed over her husband during an interview with Vogue, “Everything we do in life, we do together,” she said at the time. “I get to share my life with the person he’s become, and we get to grow from there.”

She later discussed the idea of having kids with him in September 2014. “He’s my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing. If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would,” the Savages actress told Marie Claire.

Blake later gave birth to their first child, daughter James, in 2014. She and Ryan later went on to welcome daughter Inez in 2016 and daughter Betty in 2019.