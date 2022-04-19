Blake Lively’s Most Fashionable Braless Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

A real-life Serena van der Woodsen! It’s no secret that Blake Lively is one of the most fashionable A-listers in Hollywood, and that includes some fierce braless looks over the years.

Believe it or not, the longtime actress, who shares daughters Inez, James and Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds, doesn’t use a stylist. That’s right, Blake dresses herself!

“It’s a lot of work [but] I mean, it’s not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning,” the Los Angeles native told Women’s Wear Daily in a March 2018 interview.

“So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does. But it’s easier because you have access to clothes and so it’s not that hard. The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in,” Blake added. “I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers.”

While the A Simple Favor alum enjoys fashion, Blake also likes being in charge! “I have control issues and a big ego—that’s probably the honest answer [for why I won’t hire a stylist],” she quipped.

“I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future,” Blake elaborated. “It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking — you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, ‘OK, I did it, I completed it, it’s done!’”

Come May 2, 2022, Blake will be hosting the Met Gala along with her husband, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. We can’t wait to see what she wears!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Blake Lively’s best braless moments over the years.