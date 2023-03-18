After appearing alongside his famous sisters in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob Kardashian has kept a noticeably low profile over the years. As a dedicated dad to daughter Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, Rob has founded multiple businesses and explored entrepreneurial opportunities. Fortunately, he profited well from his companies and is maintaining a high net worth nowadays!

Keep reading to learn more about where Rob is now and what businesses he owns.

What Happened to Rob Kardashian Jr.?

The last time KUWTK fans got a glimpse at Rob was in season 20, which aired in March 2021. However, he chose to opt out of the reunion special that aired later that year.

Khloé Kardashian provided fans with an update on Rob in July 2021 during the reunion, explaining why he didn’t want to take part in television appearances.

“It’s not so much about physical appearance,” the Hulu personality told Andy Cohen at the time. “It’s about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life, and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels. We can only imagine how hard that is for him, and I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it.”

She continued, “I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself, and so I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break, [he can start fresh].”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

One year later, the E! alum was spotted celebrating his mom Kris Jenner’s birthday, which ended up airing in the Kardashian-Jenners’ Hulu series, The Kardashians, in May 2022.

Rob’s sisters have also included him in different excursions, such as Khloé’s 38th birthday bash over the summer of 2022. The Good American founder snapped an incognito picture of her brother sitting on Kylie Jenner’s private jet on their way to what Khloé called “Kamp KoKo” in Turks and Caicos.

Although he prefers privacy, Rob’s Instagram account, which is run by Jenner Communications, posts pictures of his beautiful daughter from time to time.

What Businesses Does Rob Kardashian Own?

The former reality TV star owns multiple fashion and clothing companies, including Arthur George Socks and Halfway Dead. However, he is also involved in the food business, as he cofounded the Grandez hot sauce brand.

What Is Rob Kardashian’s Net Worth?

Thanks to his entrepreneurial endeavors and reality TV days, Rob has amassed an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.