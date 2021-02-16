Although Rob Kardashian’s wealth seems small compared to his famous siblings and momager Kris Jenner, the reality star actually has a large net worth from his Keeping Up With the Kardashians salary, multiple companies and more. See details about Rob’s job and how he makes money below!

The California native’s net worth is an estimated $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rob stays mostly out of the spotlight, but he’s raking in profits from his handful of companies, including Grandeza hot sauce, sock company Arthur George and clothing brand Halfway Dead.

In addition, Rob has appeared on his family’s E! reality show off-and-on since 2007. When he served as a regular cast member, the Khloé & Lamar alum earned a “guaranteed minimum of $1 million per year in base salary,” according to Celebrity Net Worth. After he took a step back from the show in 2018, the dad of one reportedly earned $50,000 per episode he appeared in.

Like many reality stars, including his own family, Rob also earns a chunk of change from social media endorsement deals.

The entrepreneur has been sharing more of his life publicly following an impressive 50-pound weight loss. An insider told Life & Style Rob has “regained his confidence” and is “feeling healthier than ever and has more energy.”

The reality dad has looked to Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for personal training tips. “They’ve been working out together at Khloé’s home gym – doing cardio, running, pushups and deadlifting,” explained the insider about Rob and the Boston Celtics player.

In addition, Rob has “cut out the junk food” and is “sticking to a high-protein diet,” the insider added. “The Kardashians are proud of Rob for losing so much weight. More than anything, they’re relieved that he’s taking better care of himself.”

That being said, don’t expect the Dancing With the Stars alum to fully back in the public eye. An insider previously told In Touch Rob “never wants to be in the spotlight like his sisters again.”

“He’s very happy doing his own thing and happy that his mom isn’t on him 24/7 anymore because he’s doing well,” the source explained.

It looks like Rob will keep raking in the millions on his own terms!