Getting cheeky. Rihanna released her newest workout gear through her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, and fans can’t stop roasting the crotchless tights.

The Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Leggings sell for $49.95 and from the front, the tights look like a normal pair of yoga pants. However, the booty-baring back is a different story.

Aside from the crotch being cut out, the leggings have a very plunging backside. Much of the wearer’s butt is exposed with a crisscrossing strap over the butt crack.

The yoga look comes in both lavender and black, and the product description describes the pants as being for “the cozy night in,” adding, “Our Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging features sheer soft mesh fabric that provides a comfortable fit and an open strappy back for a playful surprise.”

Savage x Fenty

Several fans made fun of the look on social media. TikTok user @fathermarge pondered if the leggings were actually wearable and referenced Kate Hudson’s activewear brand in a video.She asked, “Can someone at Fabletics tell me what this is?”

Other fans jokingly questioned the pant and commented their confusion. One user wrote, “Every day we get further and further from the Lord.” Another added, “How did [the design] get approved?”

Some even came to Rihanna’s defense and explained the design. “It’s a vent. It’s called fashion sweeties. Look it up,” one person chimed in.

“Can we normalize butt cleavage?” another TikTok user wrote, adding, “Butt cleav is sexy, butt cleav is amazing. Let’s normalize that.”

But the reviews didn’t stop on TikTok. Many shoppers gave their two cents about the product on the Savage X Fenty’s website. One buyer gave the pants five stars and wrote, “It is pretty clear these aren’t the type of leggings you are going to wear to the grocery store, but, as something sexy and different for around the house or to sleep [in].

“These are unique, flattering, and really pretty! I love the back detail and even the crotchless design, you can wear panties under them or go commando and both are comfy options,” the user continued.

Another shopper added, “A different kind of legging to wear under a dress for date night…when we get to have date nights again. These are the fun secret that only you will know they are open back and crotchless. [They’re] soft [and] comfortable, but they run maybe a half size bigger then [sic] usual when you want to order them.”

“These leggings are bomb. Very soft and fit perfectly. The crotchless detail is very low key which is really cool and the cross booty detail is so cute. These are a must,” wrote another buyer.

A rep for Savage x Fenty did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.