Breaking her silence. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss took to Instagram on Saturday, February 15 to share a statement regarding the shooting that occurred at her OLG restaurant in Atlanta on Valentine’s Day.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately, turned into something quite different,” Burruss, 43, wrote. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved.”

The reality star went on to disavow gun violence. “As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values,” she added.

The singer/songwriter continued, “We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.”

Burruss received an outpouring of support from her friends and fellow reality stars in the comments of her post. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda Frost wrote, “That’s right, friend! Prayers up [folded hands emoji].” Basketball Wives star Tami Roman, Love & Hip Hop: Miami star JoJo Zarur and Burruss’s RHOA costar Marlo Hampton also commented with folded hands emojis.

As In Touch previously reported, a gunman opened fire at the OLG (Old Lady Gang) 2 restaurant in Atlanta, which is owned by Burruss her husband, Todd Tucker. East Point police said the gunman entered the OLG restaurant and shot a man who was inside, according to local TV news station WSB-TV 2. During the incident, two innocent bystanders were also shot but all three victims are expected to make a full recovery. Police are still searching for the gunman. An investigation is still ongoing.