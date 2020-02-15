A Valentine’s Day nightmare. On Friday, February 14, a man opened fire in a shooting at the OLG (Old Lady Gang) 2 restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker. The gunman shot one other man and injured two others.

According to local TV news station WSB-TV 2, East Point police said the gunman entered the OLG restaurant and shot a man who was inside. During the incident, two innocent bystanders were also shot but all three victims are expected to make a full recovery. Police are still searching for the gunman. An investigation is still ongoing.

“We heard two gunshots and I [saw] somebody run out that door, I heard screaming and I ran,” an eyewitness told local TV news station CBS46 Atlanta.

Burruss, 43, and Tucker, 46, own OLG together, and they documented the process of opening their business on past seasons of the hit Bravo reality TV series. The restaurant’s name is a tribute to Burruss’ mother, Joyce Jones, and aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox. The restaurant’s menu is based on the trio’s traditional soul food recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. The menu features southern comfort food classics like crab cakes, deviled eggs and BBQ ribs.

The first location opened in 2017 on Peters Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta. OLG 2 opened in 2018 in East Point, and they also have a location at the State Farm Arena in Downtown Atlanta. The restaurant won OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice Award in 2018, and earned a spot on Taste of Soul Atlanta’s list of 25 Best Soul Food Restaurants.

The business has been featuring on various scenes of RHOA. A recent scene featured Burruss enjoying lunch with her costars Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey, where the ladies raved over the delicious new menu item, fried green tomatoes.

Burruss and Tucker have not released statements regarding the shooting. The singer/songwriter’s last post on Instagram was shared in honor of Valentine’s Day, hours before the incident occurred. “Happy Valentine’s to the love of my life @todd167!!!! I love you babe! ❤️,” she wrote in the caption of a selfie with her husband.