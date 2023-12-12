News that Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz once kissed in Las Vegas shook Vanderpump Rules fans when the secret was revealed during the show’s season 11 trailer on Monday, December 11. After Tom’s confession went viral, Scheana left a comment on Instagram about the situation.

“Things that were supposed to go to the grave,” the “Schenanigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host, 38, wrote. “BUT it’s not exactly what you think … stay tuned!”

In the trailer, Tom, 41, was seen having a conversation with Lala Kent, where he admitted, “I’ve cheated. I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana in Las Vegas. No one even knows that.”

The clip didn’t reveal when the kiss took place, but fans are anxious to know if it went down while Tom was in a relationship with Katie Maloney. The exes started dating in 2011 and were married from 2016 until 2022. Tom previously admitted that he “strayed a few times” during the relationship.

Another scene in the trailer showed Tom and Katie, 36, in an apparent argument, with her insisting, “My feelings never mattered to you,” and him seemingly responding, “It was one kiss!”

There also looks to be some trouble in paradise for Scheana and her husband, Brock Davies, who she married in 2022. “You make it out as if this is fine … it hasn’t been fine!” Brock, 33, yelled at his wife in one scene.

Of course, the aftermath of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, which was exposed in March, will also be heavily featured in the upcoming season. Tom, 40, was in a relationship with Ariana Madix for nine years when she found out that he had been hooking up with Raquel, 29, behind her back for months. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will feature the exes navigating separate lives while still living in the same house.

“If I don’t want to be around my ex, I literally don’t f–king have to,” Ariana, 38, said in the trailer. “I’ll just keep existing like I normally do in my own house.” There will be at least one confrontation between them, though, as one scene showed the Dancing With the Stars finalist yelling at her ex, “My lawyer will be dealing with you!”

Raquel is not returning to the show for season 11 but she’ll definitely be a topic of conversation. “I think Tom’s still in love with Raquel,” Schwartz admitted.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on January 30.