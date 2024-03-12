Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky for ‘Using the Hilton Name’

The claws are coming out after Paris Hilton slammed Mauricio Umansky for airing out his strained relationship with her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family- especially in the press,” Paris, 43, wrote in the comment section of a Tuesday, March 12, @queensofbravo Instagram ​post. “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already..”

The Simple Life star’s shady response came hours after the Bravo fanpage shared a teaser clip of Mauricio’s upcoming season of Buying Beverly Hills. During a night out with his coworkers, the Dancing With the Stars alum, 53, reflected on his “sour” dynamic with Rick, 68, and Kathy, 64, after he worked for Hilton and Hyland.

“So, you know, I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton and Hyland and when I say f–ked, you know, like, today, I’m happy – but there was 100 agents at Hilton and Highland, they did a billion dollars for the first time a year,” Mauricio said in the clip. “I was 19.6 percent of their production. And I went to Rick and I said, ‘I really like equity,’ right? And to be a partner. He went back, he talked to Jeff [Hyland], he got back to me and basically, I was told, ‘No.’ Then I went home.”

queensofbravo/ Instagram

Given that Mauricio was working for his brother and sister-in-law, he brought the conflict to Kyle Richards’ attention. After telling the former child star that he wanted to build his own luxury real estate agency and listing the complications that could come with it, Kyle was fully on board. So, Mauricio told Rick that he was leaving the company, and the hotel mogul wasn’t too thrilled.

“Then I remember they said to me, ‘How did you not give us any warning or any issue?’” he reflected, adding, “And I was like, ‘Warning?’”

Mauricio continued his thoughts during a confessional, where he applauded Hilton and Hyland for being “an amazing company.”

“I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them. And I am Rick’s ​brother-in-law but unfortunately, it got sour because really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody,” he confessed. “You know, her family stopped speaking to her, but she understood that what was done to me was wrong and she stood by me – and at the end of the day I needed that.”

Mauricio cofounded The Agency in 2011, which has now flourished into a successful business that holds properties and offices globally. The reality star shares his career in Buying Beverly Hills, which features his daughters and associates Alexia and Sophia Umansky and stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie, whom Kyle shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.