It looked like the family’s usual holiday vacation. After a day on the slopes in Aspen, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vets Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sat down for dinner with their girls at Japanese eatery Matsuhisa on December 25 — despite announcing their separation in July 2023. “They agreed to spend the holidays together in Colorado for the kids,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “And because they want to prove that they’re a family no matter what.”

But sources say things were tense between the exes, who were wed for 27 years and still live under the same roof. Just two days before the family dinner, a shirtless Mauricio was spotted frolicking in the snow with scantily clad Brazilian singer Anitta, 30, and YouTube influencer Lele Pons. (At 27, she’s the same age as Mauricio’s oldest daughter.) That incident followed a December 17 outing with 31-year-old designer Alexandria Wolfe that had some speculating about the luxury realtor’s love life — not to mention the 53-year-old’s flirty relationship with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater, 35.

“Kyle and Mauricio are allowing each other to do what they want, provided they don’t do anything embarrassing,” says the insider, adding, “Mauricio has clearly touched a nerve.” (Kyle sparked her own romance rumors with her superclose relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, 29, including getting matching rings and tattoos.)

Still, with a combined net worth of $100 million, the pair insist they have no intention of divorcing. “There’s no denying they push each other’s buttons,” continues the insider. “But they’re going to continue to look the other way — or try to.”