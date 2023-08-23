French actor Olivier Martinez has been making audiences swoon since his smoldering role in 2002’s cheating drama Unfaithful. He went on to marry Halle Berry after the pair fell for each other while filming 2012’s thriller Black Tide and share a son, Maceo. Despite splitting in 2015, their divorce wasn’t finalized until August 2023 and fans are wondering what Olivier’s net worth is following so many years of court drama.

What is Olivier Martinez’s Net Worth?

Olivier has a fortune of $10 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Has Olivier Martinez Made From Acting?

The Paris-born star attended the prestigious acting school Conservatoire National Supérieur d’art Dramatique, known as CNSAD. Olivier landed his first role on an episode of the French police drama Navarro in 1990. Throughout the decade, he gained fame in such French films as The Chambermaid on the Titanic and The Horseman on the Roof.

Olivier’s big breakthrough in the United States came as Diane Lane’s lover Paul Martel in Unfaithful. He’s also known for roles in Before Night Falls, S.W.A.T. and Blood and Chocolate.

How Much Money Did Olivier Martinez Receive in His Divorce Settlement From Halle Berry?

The couple fell in love while filming Black Tide in 2010 and welcomed their first child, Maceo Robert Martinez, on October 5, 2013. Four months prior, Halle and Olivier wed on July 13, 2013, at Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France.

Halle said in a 2012 interview that she never expected to get married again, stating, “Who knew? I swore it off, right? Never say never, people!” That same year, she gushed about what attracted her to Olivier. “He’s silly, a clown, and very much the life of the party, which is good for someone like me,” the John Wick: Chapter 3 actress gushed, adding, “Danny Downer … been there, done that. Now I like Louie Lightfoot!”

The pair split two years after tying the knot in 2015, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until August 2023 in documents filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The former couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Maceo, with Halle paying Olivier $8,000 a month in child support. She also agreed to pay her ex an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million.