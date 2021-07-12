Olivia Jade Giannulli doesn’t have time for the haters. The influencer fired back at HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot after the premiere episode mocked her mother Lori Loughlin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The show premiered on HBO Max on July 8 and there was a scene where character Monet De Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) said, “You as someone who loses is bad for business.” Her friend Luna La (Zión Moreno) then replied, “And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail.”

Olivia, 21, took to Tik Tok and shared a video of herself watching the episode, specifically the scene in question. In the clip, Olivia shook her head and wrote, “No, I didn’t,” in the caption of her clip. She also opted to turn off comments underneath her post.

Olivia’s parents were arrested in March 2019. The Full House star, 56, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were at the center of controversy after being accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, 22, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite them never having experience in the competitive sport.

Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

At first, the couple pleaded not guilty in April 2019. Lori admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May 2020. Mossimo, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Olivia spoke out about the college admissions scandal in a tell-all interview with Red Table Talk in December 2020.

“It’s been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward,” Olivia explained.

She continued, “I’m super close with my parents, especially my mom. She’s like my best friend, so it’s definitely been really hard not being able to talk to her. But I know she’s strong and I know it’s a good reflection period.”

“I’m trying to look at the positives. She’s in there right now, she gets to really rethink everything that happened, figure out what she wants to do with what she’s learned through all of this,” Olivia said.

When it came to her role in the scandal, Olivia revealed she didn’t realize her college application process was anything unusual. “I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege, so when it was happening it didn’t feel wrong,” she said. “I thought this is what everybody does.”