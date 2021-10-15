In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall is here which means the holidays are right around the corner. Whether you’re giving thanks to loved ones, exchanging gifts from under the tree, or simply raising a glass to commemorate the New Year, there’s plenty to celebrate. As we head into the holiday season, we know that the biggest thing on many people’s minds isn’t the holidays themselves, it’s what gifts they’ll get their loved ones to celebrate.

There are so many things to consider when it comes to gift-giving, especially if you’re buying for someone who is traditionally hard to shop for. But fear not, there is hope. Services like Bespoke Post are there to take the guesswork out of gifting by offering options that the loved ones in your life, namely men, are bound to love.

Making the right purchase for the man or men in your life doesn’t have to be difficult. In fact, it’s easy, and Bespoke Post proves that and more. Read on to learn more about the service and the 5 best holiday gifts for your man this holiday season on Bespoke Post.

What is Bespoke Post?

This service is often praised for its monthly subscription box, priced at $45/mo. which features gifts tailored specifically for the everyday man. But, upon closer inspection, it’s easy to see that the service is so much more. Bespoke Post features everything from men’s clothing to accessories and even kitchen supplies. It’s essentially a one-stop-shop for gifts picked by men for men.

The service hasn’t been around for too long, its two founders started the company back in 2011, but already managed to make a splash in the world of gift-giving. Through its personalized offerings, extensive gift catalog, and diverse brands it has quickly become a premier option for men everywhere.

Best Gifts for Men on Bespoke Post

Bespoke Post

The subscription box is Bespoke Post’s signature offer. It’s delivered to your door monthly all for a low price of $45/mo. All gifts packaged in the box are curated specifically for you and based upon the results of a survey that you’ll be prompted to take once you sign up for the service.

Bespoke Post will also use these results to select specific items for you on the site and prompt you with individual product advertisements. To make the most out of this box, simply have your man fill out the initial survey or fill it out for them, then start your search. You’re bound to find something that the man in your life will love, and if not then the box should have plenty of gifts that will do the trick.

Bespoke Post

Not everyone is a huge fan of cigars, but if the man you’re shopping for is then this is the gift for him. Wrapped in San Andreas wrappers and bound with a Nicaraguan binder, these 20 cigars are perfect for fly fishing or everyday outdoor excursions.

They come in a nice decorative box made with real wood that perfectly preserves the “peaty, full-bodied flavor” of the cigars. You’ll have trouble finding a cigar that tastes more hearty than this, so head over to Bespoke Post and make a purchase soon. But before you do so, make sure to read the fine print as the makers cannot ship to Canada, Arizona, Maine, Maryland, South Dakota, Utah, Washington or military addresses.

Bespoke Post

This gift is perfect for the high-class man in your life and is sure to be a conversation piece around the holidays. The decanter itself is a sphere that’s been etched with the continents of Earth. It’s big enough to hold 32 oz of your favorite beverage (i.e. wine) and comes with two 12 oz tumblers for serving.

This decanter is the perfect gift to give someone in advance of a boozy holiday get-together or maybe even on New Year’s eve. And even if the man you’re getting it for isn’t a big wine drinker, they can always use it to serve some tea/coffee or other beverage.

As the name suggests, this jacket is minimal making it arguably the most multifunctional piece of clothing in Bespoke Post’s catalog. It comes in one color, a dark blue, that might pair well with light wash jeans or even a nice pair of beige corduroys.

What’s more, it’s made with 100% cotton and comes complete with a workwear-style sleeve pocket that you can use to store pencils, pens, or anything else you might need during the day. The jacket is made by Thrills, a company that has a track record for producing high-quality clothes at affordable prices.

Bespoke Post

You can’t go wrong with a nice sweater, and this waffle-knit pullover from Line of Trade is top of its class when it comes to outerwear. It’s made with a seven gauge yarn and stitched to fit slim, so you won’t have to worry about it looking bulky when you’re out on the town. You might pair it with a nice bomber jacket or even a long coat when it’s chilly out.

The sweater comes in two colors, both of which are neutral enough to go with almost any other color. The man in your life will love it for its comfortable feel, high neck, and overall versatility. Because again, everyone loves a good sweater.

You can’t go wrong with a nice sweater, and this waffle-knit pullover from Line of Trade is top of its class when it comes to outerwear. It’s made with a seven gauge yarn and stitched to fit slim, so you won’t have to worry about it looking bulky when you’re out on the town. You might pair it with a nice bomber jacket or even a long coat when it’s chilly out.

The sweater comes in two colors, both of which are neutral enough to go with almost any other color. The man in your life will love it for its comfortable feel, high neck, and overall versatility. Because again, everyone loves a good sweater.

Why Bespoke Post?

Sure there are other men’s gifting services out there, but none of them know gifting better than this service. Bespoke Post takes time to understand their customers before ever recommending them anything or putting together a single gift box.

This attention to detail and willingness to go the extra mile to get it right is what makes the service your best bet for finding a gift the “hard to shop for” man in your life will love. Gifting services will continue to come and go, but if Bespoke Post stays on the path it’s forged for itself, we expect it’ll be around for many years to come.