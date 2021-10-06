In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Best Computer Accessories of 2021

If you spend a lot of time using a computer, like many of us do, you’ll surely know how useful certain accessories can be. Whether you want to communicate clearly, have a more responsive mouse, or increase the quality of your webcam, picking the right computer accessories is essential. If you aren’t sure where to begin, don’t worry — we’ve done the research for you to help get you started in the right direction.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $380

Headphones are one of the most popular accessories for a computer. The right pair of headphones can allow you to listen to music in great quality, cut out ambient noise and distractions, and even communicate more clearly for business calls or gaming. Let’s take a look at the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Noise Canceling

Bluetooth 5.0

Auto-Pause Function

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are the pinnacle of Bluetooth brilliance. They look great, feel great, and most importantly, they sound great. With optimal noise canceling, a sleek design, and a very useful auto-pause function that stops your music whenever you take the headphones off, these are absolutely fantastic for those looking for high-quality audio without any strings (or wires) attached.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Best Mouse: Razer Deathadder V2

Price: $70

You know the feeling — logging on to your computer, gearing up to play a game, and having n irritatingly laggy mouse. Flapping your hand around wildly, running out of desk space to drag your useless mouse across, and the cursor slowly ambles across the screen in its own glacial time. Thankfully, this stunning gaming mouse will have you moving faster than ever. Plus, it has a pretty cool name. Let’s take a look at the Razer Deathadder V2.

20,000 DPI

Incredible Optical Sensor

6 Buttons

There’s a reason that Razer stays raised above the rest. The Deathadder V2 is a formidable bit of kit, with lightning-fast sensitivity and an ergonomic design. Even if you’re not gaming, the mouse will be your best friend. It’s smooth, sleek, and sure to make your life easier. Say goodbye to crusty old mice and hello to a whole world of buttery smooth mouse movement with the Razer Deathadder V2.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Best Keyboard: Corsair K100 RGB Optical

Price: $318

Chances are if you spend a lot of time on your computer, you spend a lot of time typing. While there’s a smorgasbord of potential keyboards out there in the wild, there are certainly some that stand head-and-shoulders above the rest. In this instance, the Corsair K100 keyboard serves as an excellent middle-ground between gaming and regular typing. It’s quality, it’s techy, and it makes a cool clacking sound that any ASMR-lover can appreciate. What more could you want?

Corsair OBX Switches

USB Connection

Detachable Wrist Rest

This is truly a beautiful beast. The Corsair K100 RGB Optical keyboard offers a wonderfully tactile response to typing, a great press sensitivity for gaming, and an optional wrist rest for those wishing to be a little more ergonomically aware. It’s an investment in your office space that will certainly transform the way you work and play.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Best Speakers: Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers

Price: $110

If you enjoy listening to music or watching films on your computer, you know that high-quality audio is an absolute must. This next accessory for your PC is a fantastic set of speakers — the Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers — and they’ll be a gamechanger for every office or game room.

High quality, rumbling subwoofer

Bluetooth: No wires to worry about

Beautiful design

As you can see, this Bluetooth speaker system is designed in a classy, attractive manner. No matter where you place them in or around your setup, they’ll never look out of place — they only add to the aesthetic. The quality of the audio is astounding considering the size, and the subwoofer adds a thundering emphasis to those dramatic moments in films, games, and songs. Definitely an addition worth making for those that value the importance of sound.

Our Hot Take

So there you have it: our run-through of the best computer accessories for 2021. Of course, it’s important for everyone to have a working setup that they’re comfortable with. Gamers and office employees alike can appreciate these accessories — and as the new academic year begins to start up, students can find the perfect add-ons (and everything else they need) to help them through their semesters. Whatever reason you have, these computer accessories are here to make your life easier.