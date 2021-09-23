Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino called the cops on his brother Frank “Maximo” Sorrentino after he showed up at his New Jersey home uninvited.

According to TMZ, Maximo, whose real name is Frank, “excessively rang multiple doorbells, peered inside through the glass” and “lingered” outside of Mike and wife Lauren Sorrentino’s Holmdel home.

Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

His sibling had gift bags in tow, which appeared to be for the MTV star’s baby boy, Romeo, who was born in May 2021. Maximo reportedly turned to leave after hanging the presents on the doorknob.

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s rep tells In Touch that “it’s unfortunate he won’t stay committed to get the help that he needs” and “isn’t welcome” around himself, his wife or his son.

“I have taken the appropriate steps with local law enforcement,” the rep says on Mike’s behalf. “This is the second harassment call I have had to make in an effort to protect my family. Frank Sorrentino was put on notice from Holmdel Police Department that he is not to step foot on my property and if he does, he will be arrested.”

It looks like Mike, Lauren and Romeo had spent the weekend celebrating at a party. “Romeo reign celebrates his cousin Giorgio’s birthday,” the reality dad wrote via Instagram after sharing a slew of photos from the occasion.

Mike and Maximo have had ongoing drama for a while. In July, the dad of one reportedly filed harassment claims against his brother after feeling like he had been “behaving erratically.”

As for Maximo, he told the outlet he was “saddened” by his brother calling the police and denied “any ongoing issues” between them. In addition to Maximo, Mike has another brother named Marc and a sister, Melissa.

The tension between Mike and Maximo has been apparent for years. The three Sorrentino brothers appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in 2017. At the time, Mike called Maximo a “leech” and claimed his brother tweeted about him for attention.

It was revealed that Mike and Maximo got into a physical altercation in 2014, which led to the MTV star getting arrested and charged with simple assault. CNN reported at the time the fight happened in a tanning salon the brothers co-owned. Mike was released after posting $500 bail.

A judge reduced the charge to a municipal violation after Mike completed a 12-week anger management program, according to NJ.com.