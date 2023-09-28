Michael Gambon captured the hearts of fans by portraying Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the Harry Potter films. However, he had an impressive career outside of the beloved franchise . So, what was his net worth and how did he make a living?

What Was Michael Gambon’s Net Worth?

The Dublin, Ireland, native had an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Michael Gambon Make Money?

Michael’s six decade-long acting career began when he became one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre in 1963.

As a stage actor, Michael appeared in several productions of William Shakespeare plays including Othello, Hamlet, Macbeth and Coriolanus. He also won three Oliver Awards for his performances in A Chorus of Disapproval in 1985, A View from the Bridge in 1987 and Man of the Moment in 1990.

The father of three also earned a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in David Hare’s drama Skylight, which had a three-month run in 1997.

Michael made his film debut in the 1965 movie Othello. He went on to make memorable appearances in The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover in 1989, The Wings of the Dove in 1997, Amazing Grace in 2006, The King’s Speech in 2010 and Victoria & Abdul in 2017.

However, many fans likely know Michael best for starring as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series from 2004 to 2011 after the original actor, Richard Harris, died in 2002.

Not only did Michael have an established career on stage and in film, but he also consistently worked in television. He received four BAFTA Awards for his appearances in The Singing Detective in 1986, Wives and Daughters in 1999, Longitude in 2000 and Perfect Strangers in 2001. Additionally, Michael received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Path to War in 2002 and Emma in 2009.

How Did Michael Gambon Die?

The Fantastic Mr. Fox actor died in September 2023 after he fell ill. He passed away “peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia,” his family said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” it said, calling him a “beloved husband and father,” the statement continued. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

He is survived by son Fergus, whom he shared with his wife, Anne Miller, and sons Tom and Will, whom he shared with Philippa Hart.