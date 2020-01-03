Mel Gibson’s Not Only a Movie Star and Director, He’s a Father of Nine: See Photos Over the Years

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson has starred in several blockbuster films over the years, ranging from the intense action flick Braveheart to the satirical romantic comedy What Women Want, and he’s gone on to have success in the directing world. In addition to being a movie star, Mel is a father of nine.

The New York native, now 64, has a daughter and six sons with ex-wife Robyn Moore: Hannah, Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas. Mel has another daughter, Lucia, with his former flame Oksana Grigorieva and most recently, he welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, in January 2017, making up his blended brood.

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! This is a truly wonderful honor,” the star previously shared about his new addition, Lars.

At the time, the film he directed — Hacksaw Ridge — scored six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Mel received a nod for Best Director, and one of the stars of the film, Andrew Garfield was up for Lead Actor.

Prior to the success of his Oscar-nominated film, the actor made headlines for his controversial comments and domestic abuse allegations in the 2000s, something he later spoke out about.

“It’s behind me,” Mel told The Hollywood Reporter. “It keeps coming up like a rerun, but I’ve dealt with it and I’ve dealt with it responsibly and I’ve worked on myself for anything I am culpable for. All the necessary mea culpas have been made copious times, so for this question to keep coming up, it’s kind of like … I’m sorry they feel that way, but I’ve done what I need to do.”

In 2019, the star made a rare red carpet appearance with Rosalind, 29, and he showed off his 30 pound weight loss. The couple was dressed to impress for the Art Of Elysium “Heaven” Gala in Los Angeles.

During an interview with New Idea, Mel’s fitness coach revealed how he obtained his slimmer figure, crediting his results to strict diet and exercise.

When he’s not working, the former Lethal Weapon actor isn’t seen out all that often, but his youngest son, Lars, has already made his public debut. Mel and his girlfriend were spotted shopping with their little one in 2018.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Mel and his family over the years!