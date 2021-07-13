Denise Truscello/Getty

Hot Girl Summer is in full swing! Megan Thee Stallion hosted an over-the-top Hottie Party with alcohol brand D’Usse at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10.

The Texas native, 26, looked incredible in a custom Michael NGO corseted top, Fashion Nova shorts, Sophia Webster shoes and a Chanel handbag. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Megan Thee Stallion event without an impromptu performance.

Denise Truscello/Getty

The three-time Grammy winner brought down the house with tracks like “Savage Remix,” “Cry Baby,” “Poppin” and more.

Beyond wowing the crowd with hits, Megan snapped selfies with fans’ cell phones and handed out shots of D’Usse to party-goers.

Denise Truscello/Getty

While Megan hyped up Hakkasan, supermodels Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes were spotted dining in the restaurant. At a separate table, YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul was also seen grabbing a bite.