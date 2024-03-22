Mayim Bialik is licking her wounds after getting booted off Jeopardy! — but sources exclusively tell In Touch she’s ready to come back with a bang, quite literally, by reprising her role of a big brain in a Big Bang Theory spinoff and making mega millions in the process!

As In Touch readers know, the 48-year-old brainiac’s dream job sharing hosting duties on Jeopardy! with former software engineer Ken Jennings, 49, after longtime frontman Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020 was cut short when she was officially shown the door last December after refusing to cross Hollywood strikers’ picket lines.

“She hasn’t gotten over the loss and she totally blames Ken, but she’ll get the last laugh because there’s a ton of buzz that she’s going to be asked back for a Big Bang Theory spinoff,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

Mayim’s flop as a quizmaster conveniently coincides with the accelerated development of the new TV series by show creator Chuck Lorre, who already hit the jackpot with the spinoff Young Sheldon and wants to keep the money train rolling, sources say.

“If she can be incorporated into the series somehow, she could stand to make serious bank, much more than Ken could ever make!” spills our the source.

“Big Bang made Mayim richer than she could imagine, but another show in this franchise would make her truly wealthy. Let smug Ken have Jeopardy! — there’s a much bigger pot of gold waiting for Mayim if she embraces her future as a comedy actress, not a nerdy game show host!”