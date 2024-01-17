The youngest daughter of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau, Georgia Fualaau, has given birth to baby No. 1.

While it’s unclear when her son was born, Georgia, 25, shared the first photo of the newborn via social media on January 12.

The exciting news comes five months after sister Audrey Fualaau publicly revealed the pregnancy when she shared photos from Georgia’s gender reveal party. “It’s a BOY,” Audrey, 26, shared via Instagram in August 2023. “Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy. [Georgia] you’re going to be such an amazing mom! Can’t wait to help raise the little cutie pie.”

“I was really hoping for a girl,” Georgia later told People. “But we’re having a boy, and we don’t have many boys in our family, so it’s a blessing to have a boy,” she continued, adding that she had known about the pregnancy “since [she] was about 4 weeks.”

“I’m very excited to become a mother. I have an amazing mother to prepare me for these years to come,” she said in the September 2023 interview. “I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking, because I am her baby, but after that, she’d be the most excited grandmother-to-be,” she added of Mary Kay, who passed away in July 2020 after battling stage 4 cancer.

She went on to say that her late mother taught her many lessons on motherhood. “My mom, she was a very strict mother, but she also loved each and every one of her kids in their own way,” she said. “I feel like everything she’s taught us, just led to us being able to be amazing parents in the future.”

As for her father, Georgia added that Vili, 40, was “extremely supportive” of her pregnancy, saying he was “already buying baby stuff for me and giving me hand-me-downs from my baby sister.”

Mary Kay and Vili made headlines in the 1990s for their illegal student-teacher relationship. The pair were caught in a parked car together in July 1996, when she was 34 and he was just 13 years old.

The following year, a relative of Letourneau’s first husband turned her in to authorities after it was discovered that she was seven months pregnant with Vili’s child. She pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Upon her release just six months later, he was taken back into custody after violating her probation by contacting her victim during which time she became pregnant with their second child.

They went on to tie the knot in May 2005 but ultimately divorced in 2019 after a “publicity stunt” separation in June 2017.