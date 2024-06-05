Martin Lawrence Gives Health Update After Concerning Video

Fans became worried for Martin Lawrence after a recent video seemingly showed him having trouble walking. However, the Big Momma’s House star recently assured fans there was no cause for concern.

“I’m fine,” Martin, 59, told Ebro Darden from Hot 97 on Tuesday, June 4. “I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good, though. No need for people to be concerned.”

Martin and his Bad Boys costar Will Smith ​also opened up about attending a premiere for their upcoming film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in Mexico City. Both men were in awe of how large the event was and how many people attended.

“Mexico City, man … Mexico City was whoo!” Martin told Ebro, 49, while Will, 55, added, “Mexico City may be the biggest premiere ever. It was gigantic. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Ebro went on to ask if Martin was somewhat in shock at the amount of people at the event and wondered if his surprise was what people were mistaking for a medical problem.

“I sure was,” the Blue Streak star replied.

Angel Delgado / Getty Images

“People took it as if something was wrong with your health,” the radio host ​pointed out.

Martin continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? For a movie?’ I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, man.’”

The Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins star seemed upbeat throughout the interview and ended his time saying, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!”

In the video that quickly went viral, Martin and his Bad Boys costar were seen greeting fans from atop a balcony during the Mexico City premiere. Will was seen gripping Martin’s hand as they stepped out on the balcony. The National Security star seemed to be holding on to Will for support and appeared to be unsteady on his feet. After waving to the crowd, Will walked back inside but Martin, who was wearing sunglasses, seemed mildly confused about where he should go next.

In 1996, Martin was hospitalized after running into traffic in Los Angeles while screaming and swearing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Doctors later attributed the incident to extreme heat exhaustion and dehydration. In 1999, the Death at a Funeral actor suffered another medical emergency when he collapsed from severe heat exhaustion while exercising and then slipped into a three-day coma.