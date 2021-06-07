Clapping back! Mariah Carey shut down rumors that she and Jay-Z got into a fight after she quit his Roc Nation management company.

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker!!’ To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, [son of a b****],'” the pop star, 51, tweeted on Monday, June 7. Along with her message laughing off the feud rumors, she added a clip from the music video of her and Jay-Z’s 1999 hit, “Heartbreaker.”

The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!! To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

According to a report, Mariah and Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) got into a tiff when they sat down to discuss the singer’s career. The report said that Mariah told the “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” rapper, 51, she wanted out of the label. The Long Island native has been with the record company since 2017.

A source told the outlet that Mariah, “made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks.”

“It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years,” the source continued. “But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

Mariah is also said to be working on a new R&B album as well as undertaking another world tour set for 2022.

“There is a heavily R&B-influenced album being finalized at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this stand in her way,” the insider divulged.

The Glitter star was already removed from the list of acts that are represented by Roc Nation. The management company also has other A-list clientele including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelly Rowland.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Mariah signed with Roc Nation after firing her former manager Stella Bulochnikov. Since signing with the label, she released her 30th anniversary album “The Rarities” and her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

Aside from collaborating on “Heartbreaker,” Mariah was also featured on the Roc-a-Fella Records kingpin’s track, “Things That U Do.” The two also worked on rapper Freeway‘s 2002 single “You Got Me” and Jeezy‘s 2005 hit “Shake It Off (Remix).”