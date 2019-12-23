Christmas is almost here, and Malika Haqq is giving her fans the perfect gift: an update on her pregnancy. On Monday, December 23, the star took to social media to share a sonogram photo with fans, the first one she’s posted publicly. “My angel,” she captioned the shot.

Almost immediately, the mom-to-be’s Instagram comments and Twitter responses were filled with well-wishes and kind words from family and friends. Her little boy got some love, too. “Can’t wait to meet him,” Kylie Jenner wrote with a heart emoji. “He’s going to love Auntie Ky,” Malika, 36, gushed back.

When it comes to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, though, we’re willing to bet that Khloé Kardashian will be the favorite auntie. The reality personality was one of the first to congratulate her friend on her pregnancy, and hours before Malika shared the sonogram, she revealed on her Instagram Story that the blonde beauty had bought pretty much “everything” on her registry. Koko clearly wanted to spoil her bestie and future nephew for Christmas, and she did an incredible job.

“Love. Love. Love,” the mama-to-be wrote as she shared a shot of all of the presents under her Christmas tree. “Thank you, Auntie Koko.” In a separate video, she gave fans a closer look at the gifts. “So this is what happens when you give my best friend your login to your registry. She buys everything for Christmas. … I love you, crazy,” she narrated the clip. “My baby is so blessed,” she added in the caption.

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

Then again, Koko, 35, is sure to have some competition of her own. At the end of November, Malika’s sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, posted some other sonogram photos. Though she didn’t give fans a good look — the pictures were facing away from the camera — her followers could see what the twins were looking at. “God is so good. Awaiting my nephew,” she captioned the photos.

Together, Khadijah, Khloé and Kylie are going to make sure that Malika and her son have everything they need. Baby daddy O.T. Genasis, the star’s recent ex, will also be there to help out. Over the years, the rapper has been a dedicated dad to the son he’s dubbed “Lil Gen,” and we have no doubt that he’ll love baby No. 2 just as much.