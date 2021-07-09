'Making a Murderer' Star Steven Avery Reacts to Death of His Mother Dolores

Making A Murderer star Steven Avery‘s mother, Dolores, died on July 8 at the age of 83 following a battle with dementia. He reacted to the sad news from his residence at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

Steven, who turned 59 on July 9, told TMZ, “Losing my parents before I got out has always been my worst nightmare. Now it has happened. I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man. Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed. I cannot put in words the pain of losing my mom.”

His lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, confirmed the death of Dolores on Twitter. “Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today, right before his birthday tomorrow. His mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6.50am,” she wrote. “He needs your support now more than ever.”

Netflix/YouTube

She also included Steven’s mailing address at the correctional facility.

Steven’s brother, Earl, revealed to TMZ that Dolores was held in hospice care for three weeks before her death. He added that the last time she spoke to Steven was about eight months ago.

In 2005, Steven and his nephew, Brendon Dassey, were convicted of killing photographer Teresa Halbach. Her remains were found in a fire pit on the Avery family property. Steven was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2007. Brendon was given life in prison with the possibility of parole in 41 years.

Steven has always maintained his innocence and his case was explored in the 2015 Netflix docuseries. Dolores was featured on the show and also always claimed her son was an innocent man.

Kathleen took Steven’s case in 2016 and claimed he had his rights violated due to the police having gathered evidence that went beyond their search warrant.

The attorney has also said she now has more witnesses that should grant Steven a new trial. She spoke to the appeals court to put Steven’s most recent appeal on hold. Kathleen stated that his case should be transferred to a circuit court in order to hear the testimonies of the new witnesses.