The internet’s heart is breaking after the Instagram famous cat Lil Bub passed away. On Monday, December 2, the viral pet’s owner, Mike Bridavsky, revealed the tragic news on Twitter, Instagram and a newsletter typically written from the furry friend’s perspective. Breaking the mold, he shared his family’s adopted special needs cat lost her fight with a bone infection and died on Sunday, December 1.

“On the morning of Sunday, December 1, 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet,” Mike wrote, sharing the first and last photo he took with the precious pet. “Bub was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep. I have always been fully transparent about Bub’s health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves.”

It's me, Mike – BUB's dude. BUB has departed, she's on her way home. – https://t.co/8pGC6fVy4a pic.twitter.com/trkosFT2uR — Lil BUB (@IAMLILBUB) December 2, 2019

The cat owner revealed Bub had a “profound effect” on his life as well as “the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family.” He continued, “She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she’s the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement.”

Mike revealed Bub started “the first national fund for special needs pets” and was “the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research,” crediting her with raising over $700,000 for animals in need. “[She] has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans),” he wrote. “[She] has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her spirit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better.”

Speaking directly to his pet, he added, “Dearest Bub, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams often. GOOD JOB, BUB.”