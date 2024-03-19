Does Lenny Kravitz believe in love again? The singer was spotted in the same car as Ellie Goulding in L.A. on March 10 after the two left a pre-Oscars party.

“They’ve known each other for many years,” spills an insider. “But now that they’re both single, it looks like Ellie and Lenny’s friendship has changed into something more.”

The British pop star, 37, announced the end of her four-year marriage to Caspar Jopling in February, while the “American Woman” singer, 59, was last linked to model Ana Paula Valle in March 2023.

“There’s no official word from Lenny or Ellie on whether they’re hooking up, but everyone is here for it,” admits the insider. “They make a great couple.”