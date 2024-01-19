And the award for Biggest Diss at the Golden Globes goes to … Kylie Jenner. At least that’s what one awards show attendee is claiming after witnessing the Kardashians star, 26, give Selena Gomez, 31, the cold shoulder during the January 7 show in L.A. “Selena wanted to take pictures with Kylie and talk and say hello, but Kylie didn’t seem to want to talk to Selena and basically turned her back to her,” an onlooker exclusively tells In Touch. “Selena seemed mad that Kylie wasn’t giving her the time of day. Apparently, Kylie isn’t much of a fan of Selena’s, and it showed!” There may be more to it than that. According to one report, Kylie was blocking Selena from speaking to Timothée Chalamet because Kylie is “highly protective” of her new romance with the Wonka star, 28. (Reps for Selena and Kylie didn’t respond when In Touch asked about the alleged snub.)

“That seems a bit extreme, even for Kylie, but she has been super private when it comes to their romance,” a source tells In Touch. “It’s possible she’d feel threatened by someone like Selena, even though Selena is happily in a new relationship of her own.”