Kylie Jenner is building the most outrageous mega-mansion Hidden Hills has ever seen — and it’s turned into a mega-headache for everyone involved. “It’s common for homeowners to change their minds about things during construction, but Kylie does it constantly,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s been a nightmare for contractors. She asks for features that will cause expensive delays or probably never get past inspection, like the new indoor go-kart track she decided she wants installed for her kids.”

The makeup mogul, 26, also wanted a bigger pool, only to be told her property couldn’t accommodate it. Kylie’s response? “She told them to figure out a way to make it work.”