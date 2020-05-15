The official coroner’s report for the late Kobe Bryant was released on Friday, May 15, nearly four months after the NBA legend died during a private helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The cause of death for all nine people was certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as an accident, according to the autopsy report obtained by In Touch.

The beloved Los Angeles Lakers player, 41, and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, 13, were among the nine people who tragically lost their lives in the crash, which took place on the morning of January 26. Payton Chester, 13, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 36, John Altobelli, 57, Christina Mauser, 38, Sarah Chester, 46, and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, were the others on board at the time. The group was heading from Orange County to Thousand Oaks for basketball practice at the Mamba Academy.

Jessica Hill/AP/Shutterstock

Nearly two weeks after the crash, the Los Angeles County fire dispatchers released 911 calls detailing what happened that fateful morning. A man said he saw “smoke” about half a mile from Las Virgenes Road and A.E. Wright Middle School, according to recordings obtained by KTLA. Another caller was walking on a trail and heard a small plane “as if it was in the clouds,” he said. “Then we just heard a boom, and I could see the flames.”

The iconic shooting forward is survived by his beloved wife, Vanessa Bryant, who broke her silence in an emotional statement following the crash. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” the 38-year-old wrote next to a beautiful photo of her husband and their daughters.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she continued.

Courtesy of Kobe Bryant/Instagram

Fellow L.A. Lakers player LeBron James also took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about their friendship. “I’m not ready but here I go,” he wrote. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had.”

“I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this … on my back and keep going!!” the power forward concluded. “Until we meet again my brother!!”