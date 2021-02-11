A man who confessed to participating in the robbery of Kim Kardashian in 2016 will not profit off his book, a French court ruled.

Yunice Abbas, 67, was one of 12 people arrested over the heist in the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s plush apartment during Paris Fashion Week. In his recently released book titled I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian, Yunice admitted to being part of the group, which was nicknamed the “Grandad Robbers” as the culprits were all aged 60 to 72.

After spending 22 months behind bars, he was released for health reasons and began writing his memoir. However, lawyers representing the night watchman working at the exclusive residence have successfully applied for a court order “authorizing the seizure of rights.”

“Our client considers this communication campaign indecent,” a statement from the guard’s lawyers reads. “He maintains that the individuals who attacked him that evening were not peaceful ‘grandpa robbers’ but determined and armed criminals.”

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to The Sun, the watchman took the job to pay for his college tuition. By seizing the rights to the sale of the book, it means Yunice will not be able to make any profit from it. Instead, any money earned will “be handed over to our client” as a way of compensating him for the damage he suffered both physically and psychologically.

More than $9.6 million worth of jewelry was believed to have been nabbed during the attack — including a $7 million jewelry box. Kim’s second engagement ring, given to her by husband Kanye West and worth a whopping $4.8 million, was also taken.

Prior to the robbery, the Skims founder, 40, showed off the dazzling stone in a revealing Instagram snap. The rapper, 43, gave his wife the sparkler as an upgrade to her original 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

During an episode of KUWTK in 2017, Kim admitted to “Snapchatting” her every move, which is likely how the robbers knew she was “by herself.”

“The guy came in, grabbed the phone from me, threw me on the bed and I was like, ‘This is it,'” she recalled.

“I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision, like, am I gonna run down the stairs, and, like, be shot in the back?” the mom of four — who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye — said after realizing they were armed. “It makes me so upset to think about it, but, like, either they’re gonna shoot me in the back or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then, like, I’m f–ked. There’s no way out.”

Ultimately, the thieves tied her up, eventually leaving her in the bathroom “badly shaken, but physically unharmed,” her rep CNN. But in those first few minutes, the reality star was convinced she was going to be killed. “While I’m being tied up, I’m like, ‘Are we going to die? Are they gonna kill us?’ And I was just crying and like, ‘Tell them I have babies.'”

While live-tweeting the episode, the KKW Beauty mogul thanked fans for allowing her to tell her story, noting she “took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me.” She added, “I can say I’ve become so much better because of it.”