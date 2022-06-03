Clapping back. Kim Kardashian has defended her decision to lose 16 lbs. for the Met Gala after she was met with severe backlash.

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” Kim, 41, told The New York Times in an interview that was published on June 1. “To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.”

The Kardashians star added, “I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?’”

Christian, 48, has been known to gain and drop a drastic amount of weight for movie roles throughout his career. He famously lost more than 50 pounds in four months for his role in the 2005 film The Machinist after he had gained weight for American Psycho. Meanwhile, Renee, 53, gained 30 lbs. to portray the titular character in the 2001 romantic comedy Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Kim attended the 2022 Met Gala in the iconic Bob Mackie dress that the late Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” the reality star told Vogue ahead of the event. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed to the magazine that the dress didn’t fit her, which made her want “to cry because it can’t be altered at all.” However, Kim said, “It was this or nothing.”

In order to quickly drop 16 lbs. in three weeks, Kim said she went on a “strict” diet and fitness regimen.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” the Skims founder explained, noting that the dress fit after a month.

While attending The Met Gala, Kim and boyfriend Pete Davidson spoke with La La Anthony about her journey to fit into the dress.

“I had to lose 16 pounds, down today, to be able to fit this but it was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit,” Kim said. “I don’t think they believed that I was going to do it, and I did it.”

After Kim shared the lengths she went to in order to fit into the dress, a number of celebrities and fans hit back at the reality star for setting a bad example.

Lili Reinhart was one person who didn’t hold back when it came to her scorching criticism. “To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress?” the Riverdale actress wrote in an Instagram Story in May 2022.

She continued, “So wrong. So f–ked on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

“The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting,” Lili wrote at the time, adding, “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.” She then noted, “I am generally not an angry person, but I swear to God the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram Story rants to release my rage.”