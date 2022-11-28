Kim Kardashian broke her silence amid the scandal surrounding Balenciaga’s latest fashion campaign that featured children holding teddy bears accessorized in bondage gear.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns,” Kim, 42, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, November 27. “But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

The reality TV star, who has been prominently featured in several of the brand’s campaigns, went on to say she was also “shaken by those disturbing images.”

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period,” the Hulu personality continued. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kim’s fans had been urging her to speak following the prominent fashion house first coming under fire when photos of the company’s spring/summer 2023 collection were released during Paris Fashion Week. Following the backlash, the Spanish designer brand apologized for the controversial advertisements via its official Instagram on November 22.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the brand wrote via social media. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

The photos, which featured children and teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear, also included documents referencing a Supreme Court ruling that upheld part of a federal child pornography law.

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,” the message continued. “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being.”